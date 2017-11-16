Sussex Bonsai Group: We hold our monthly meetings in the Wivelsfield Village Hall.

Our next meeting will be Wednesday 22nd November 8-10pm.

A demonstration on Bonsai will take place by Lee Verhorevoort. All welcome. Free for first visit.

Contact Ray Brunsden, Secretary -Sussex Bonsai Group 07342 650713. ray.b@talktalk.net

Ring the Changes: at Cafe Church on Sunday 19th. Come and find out interesting things about our church bells and possibly even have a go at bell ringing. 9 a.m. for coffee and croissants in the church hall, family worship in church at 9.30, led by the bell ringers.

Wivelsfield Youth Group: will have two sessions before Christmas. Nov 28 “Making Decorations for a Christmas Party” and Dec 12 “A Christmas Party in the Village Hall Renshaw Room”. All sessions from 6.30pm to 8pm. in the Youth Room except the Christmas Party. All welcome and bring a friend.

Wivelsfield Youth Group is looking for volunteers to help with the running of the group. If you think you have the right skills and might be interested please contact Alan Janes via email: alansjanes@btinternet.com

Wivelsfield Little Theatre: The production for this autumn is ‘House Guest’ by Francis Durbridge. This exciting thriller concerns Robert and Stella Drury, who have a visitor with a strange request - that he be given ‘hospitality’ for 48 hours, ostensibly he asks for nothing else! However, two policemen arrive with the news that Robert is suspected of murder. Are these two events connected? Typical of this playwright the thriller is packed with convoluted twists, distraught parents and lethal arms. Are all these characters who they say they are?

To find the answers to these questions come to any of the performances on Thursday 16th, Friday 17th and Saturday 18th November at the village hall. Box Office 01444 471201.

If you would like to be part of this vibrant amateur dramatic society – not necessarily on stage, there are 101 other activities involved in producing a play and many social activities to enjoy too, please contact our Membership Secretary on the above number.

We look forward to seeing you in the audience – and possibly as part of the troupe.

Wivelsfield Films: will be showing the highly acclaimed film My Cousin Rachel (12A) on November 19th. at Wivelsfield Village Hall. Based on the well known novel by Daphne Du Maurier, MY COUSIN RACHEL tells the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms.

Featuring: Rachel Weisz - Sam Claflin - Iain Glen - Holliday Grainger - Poppy Lee Friar.

Tickets £6.00 available from Wivelsfield Post Office, the Cock Inn or on line at wivelsfieldfilms.net.

Wivelsfield Community Club: (The Tea Club) meets In the Wivelsfield Village Hall on the 4th Friday of each month between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

Please Note: The party will now be held on Friday December 8th and NOT as published in club calendar.