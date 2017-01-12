Your news: Ardingly College former head boy is a star scholar

A former Ardingly College Head Boy has become one of an elite group of students in the UK to be awarded a prestigious Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) scholarship.

Eighteen-year-old Matt Price had also been manager of the Ardingly Solar Car project team that raced from Darwin to Adelaide in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in 2015.

Now he is one of 100 students across the UK to achieve the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Diamond Jubilee Scholarship.

He is being sponsored by BT and the award means he will receive funding, company mentoring and support for the duration of his university degree in Electronic Engineering at Southampton University.

Matt, who comes from Eastbourne, left Ardingly College in July 2016.

He believes that his involvement in managing the first school team in Europe to design, build and race a solar-powered electric vehicle across Australia has undoubtedly contributed to his success in winning this highly prized scholarship.

Matt said: “Working on Ardingly Solar taught me so much, and inspired me even more, about STEM and about leadership.

“Receiving this scholarship will enable me to build on that experience and develop so many new skills and opportunities.

“Apart from receiving £1,000 for each year of my degree, I will have hugely valuable access to development mentorship with senior BT managers, technical support from world-class engineers and researchers, opportunities for work placements and possibly even graduate programme entry. It is so exciting!”

Head of STEM at Ardingly College Dr Andrew Spiers said he was ‘over the moon’ for Matt: “I can’t think of a more deserving candidate for the IET Diamond Jubilee Scholarship than Matt.

“I know he will seize this opportunity and will be a great STEM ambassador.”

