Your news: Band braves heavy rain for the New Year’s Day Parade

Kicking off 2017 with true determination and professionalism, the Burgess Hill Marching Youth performed with their friends 17th Tonbridge Scout and Guide Band in the London New Year’s Day Parade on Monday January 1.

After the decision was made to produce a massed band for LNYDP 2017 in October 2015, the two bands rehearsed and performed together at various times throughout 2016. Both bands chose their favourite tunes to share with each other and worked separately to perfect them as well as ensuring the music would be balanced across the massed band. The bands only rehearsed a handful of times, but incorporated some outdoor activity days to allow the members to get to know each other.

BHMY left Burgess Hill very early on New Year’s Day to travel to Berkeley Square for the start of the march.

The band stepped off to the well known piece of music Raider’s March followed by an Abba favourite, Money Money Money.

The music that the band performed throughout the parade was to fit the theme ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’

The crowd were uplifted and singing along to the set list. Despite torrential rain that started just over half way through the march, members persevered and played to a very high standard.

As part of the LNYDP, there is an arena performance which is televised to around 200 countries. BHMY and 17th Tonbridge played ‘Star Wars’, chosen by the members as the overall favourite piece.

The audience enjoyed the music and the members were extremely smart. The Massed Band had 70 playing members with some cadets, instructors and parents supporting. The youngest playing members were seven year old Phoebe and eight year olds Lukas and Sophie, all from Burgess Hill.

BHMY takes members from seven years old. At just £2.50 per member per week, we are the cheapest local marching band and one of the most reasonable activities children and young people can participate in.

We not only provide tuition, instrument and uniform for that, but we also provide regular opportunities to perform in a variety of events throughout each year. If you are someone you know is interested in joining us, contact bandmaster@bhmy.org

Due to the low fees, BHMY relies on fundraising and donations from various organisations, companies and individuals. If you are someone who would like to donate funds, please get in touch bandmaster@bhmy.org

Contributed by Burgess Hill Marching Youth

