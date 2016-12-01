Your news: Breathe Easy with free online lung test

On Wednesday November 16, Breathe Easy Mid Sussex held an event in the Martlets Burgess Hill to raise awareness of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The awareness event attracted more than 200 people to the Breathe Easy Mid Sussex stand. Group members also had the chance to meet Pudsey Bear, who was there to promote his own charity - Children in Need.

Breathe Easy members with Pudsey Bear

COPD is the term used to describe several conditions including Emphysema and Chronic Bronchitis: 115,000 people are diagnosed with this condition each year, equivalent to a new diagnosis every five minutes!

It is estimated that there are over one million people who may have this condition but haven’t yet been diagnosed.

The British Lung Foundation is encouraging everyone who gets out of breath doing everyday tasks such as walking upstairs to take their lung health seriously.

The charity has set up a simple online breath test on its website: www.blf.org.uk/breathtest and wants people to use this facility and, if advised to, seek advice from their GP.

It is also calling on the Government to set up a respiratory task force to develop a new five year strategy to improve lung health.

Mike McKevitt, head of patient services at the British Lung Foundation said: “COPD is one of the biggest killers in the UK yet many people haven’t even heard of it and over one million are living with the disease without even knowing it.

“By working with our Breathe Easy Groups nation wide, we hope to catch the missing million, potentially saving lives in the process.”

COPD can have a severe impact on your quality of life; however we at Breathe Easy Mid Sussex know from experience there are ways of managing the condition in order to live a full and active life.

Jenny Ellingford from the Mid Sussex Group said: “With so many people estimated to be living with undiagnosed COPD, I urge people with breathlessness not to dismiss it as age related.”

She added that the group offers support for all lung conditions and meets on the last Thursday of each month in the Milfield Suite at Cyprus Hall, Burgess Hill.

For further information you can phone Jenny 01273 834295 or contact the BLF on 0300 030 555 or visit their website at: www.blf.org.uk

Contributed by Breathe Easy Mid Sussex

