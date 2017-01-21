Your news: Delicious dining for Valentine’s Day at The Cosy Cafe

Jacqueline Naish, director of Kelmsley Catering and Events is bringing another delicious pop up restaurant night to The Cosy Cafe, Ardingly, on Tuesday February 14.

In 2016 Jacqueline raised over £1,000 for charity with her Supperclub / pop up restaurant nights and aims to continue in 2017.

Jacqueline Naish. Photo by Millie and Max Photography

This year, the cafe is hosting a pop up restaurant night for Valentine’s Day.

“I am really looking forward to working with Jo, the owner of The Cosy Cafe to bring delicious local ingredients and seasonal recipes to life in an original way,” she said.

“The Cafe when lit by candle light has a unique atmosphere and will certainly be an original and romantic evening for Valentine’s Day.”

Jacqueline is a creative and experienced Cordon Bleu Chef who trained at Tante Marie Culinary Academy and worked at Buckingham Palace, The Ritz and Michelin Star restaurants. She has also been on the radio and television sharing her knowledge and reached the semi-finals of Young Chef of the Year competition.

The evening begins at 7pm - guests are invited to bring their own wine/drinks.

Eighteen tickets are available at £45 per person cash on the night and include a welcome cocktail, five courses and coffee with chocolates. Contact Jacqueline (01444 891578) to book.

Twenty per cent of all profits from the evening will go to the charity Fareshare, fighting hunger and tackling food waste.

Location: The Cosy Cafe, Street Lane, Ardingly RH17 6SZ.

Contributed by Kelmsley Catering

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.