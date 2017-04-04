Your news: Garden talks and flying hawks at the tenth Firle Place Spring Show

Celebrating the tenth Garden Show in Spring at Firle Place – The perfect time and place to plot and plan for the garden year and be inspired to enhance the home and your lifestyle: specialist growers guiding one to the right plant for your garden and the right place in the garden for that plant.

Plenty of garden related goods, artisan designs, homeware products, garden furniture, sundries, fashion accessories and the most delicious country foods will be on offer at the big event, from April 21-23.

To mark the special anniversary there will be daily tree plantings and new for 2017 various garden talks by the garden show exhibitors and other garden experts.

Firle Arts and Craft Market will again be held in the beautiful Old Georgian Riding School showcasing local art and design work. St Peters Church will be full of country flowers, music and ‘Herbal and Healthy’ refreshments (rumour has it there will even be sheep and lambs in the Church!).

Peter Owen-Jones, Firle’s parish priest, author and television presenter (aka Peter the Pirate!) along with his team are planning a ‘Fantastical Pirate Treasure and Easter Egg Hunt’ for younger visitors in the church yard on the weekend aided by Pat The Pirate

Plant Doctors, Steve and Val Bradley, will be back by popular request to help solve varied gardening problems to get your garden growing and whilst they are on their lunch break various exhibitors will be using their tent to chat about plants, planting, pest control and other aspects of gardening – a great opportunity for Questions and Answers.

Beautiful Firle House will be open during the show at a reduced rate and visitors have the opportunity to wander into Firle Place Herb Garden to see how my lady’s garden is growing.

Although still a work in progress, the garden continues to develop with a number of projects planned for the future. Lady Gage, with a long interest in the medical uses of herbs, began work on the design and structure of the garden four years ago and now produces Firle ‘tisanes’ teas and medicinal bath soaks.

There are plenty of activities on site to keep all the family occupied: The ‘Great Garden Show Tombola’ with a chance to win some amazing prizes donated by The Garden Show exhibitors; ‘The Fun of the Fair’ will keep younger visitors busy and happy; have a go archery for ages five years to as old as you like!; coconut shy and penalty shoot out; pottery workshops; ‘The Jazz Trio’ will be wandering the gardens delighting all with their evocative music whilst Huxley Birds of Prey thrill the crowds as they soar to the skies.

The weekend children’s entertainment will bring smiles as they have faces painted, learn to juggle with the jester, relax and watch the puppet shows.

Firle Place Spring Garden Show

If you can’t make this show then organisers have planned one at Stansted Park in Hampshire on June 9-11 and the show moves onwards to Loseley Park July 28 – 30.

Adults £7, Seniors £5, Child £3 (4yrs and under FOC), Family £18 (two adults and four children),

Groups £4 (advance booking only 20+) Firle House Free Flow Tours: £4 (normally £8.50)

For more information about The Garden Show call 01243 538456 or visit http://www.thegardenshowonline.com/

