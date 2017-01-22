Your news: Help with getting connected

Ardingly College students are offering free one to one advice on choosing a phone, tablet or laptop, and help with accessing the internet, shopping on line, sending emails, and using social media.

Sessions (4.30pm – 5.30pm) run on Mondays until February 13, then from February 27 to March 27 inclusive, resuming again on April 24.

Park your car where you can and look out for the students who will guide you to the room where the sessions are taking place. Ring 01444 242760 or email development.msopc@gmail.com for more information.

Contributed by Mid Sussex Older People’s Council

