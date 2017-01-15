Your news: Life-changing experiences as a teacher in Africa

Gary Storer, from Haywards Heath, is encouraging local people to embark on a life-changing experience and volunteer for the sports development charity Cricket Without Boundaries.

The charity operates in sub-Saharan African countries, working to deliver cricket coaching alongside health education, particularly about HIV/AIDS and FGM.

Cricket Without Boundaries

In the last ten years, Cricket Without Boundaries has coached over 250,000 children in nine African countries, trained over 3,500 adults as ICC cricket coaches; and raised awareness of HIV/AIDS and FGM in African communities.

This year, the charity is looking for new volunteers to take part in forthcoming trips to Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, in Autumn 2017 and Spring 2018.

Of his experiences volunteering for Cricket Without Boundaries, Gary, aged 52, said: “I volunteered for the Kenya project in October 2016 after it was recommended to me by someone at my cricket club. I’m an enthusiastic social cricketer and saw this as a way to combine my interests in travel and cricket.

“My experience exceeded anything I could have expected. We travelled across Kenya in the company of friendly and knowledgeable local volunteers, project organisers from Cricket Without Boundaries and two Maasai cricketers.

“Travelling to four different cities and coaching in some 30 different schools allowed us to really see Kenyan life, from the modern cities, to remote communities living in mud huts.

“The common factor was the enthusiasm, curiosity and energy of all the children we coached. Every evening we ended up tired but happy, sharing the stories of the day over dinner and beer. It was an amazing two weeks.”

Lee Booth, from Cricket Without Boundaries, said: “We are looking for volunteers from all backgrounds to travel to Africa for two weeks to coach cricket and deliver HIV education and related health messages. All our volunteers find this a completely life-changing experience, and one that lives with them long after they have returned home.

“Whether your passion is cricket, sports, health, or making a difference, a Cricket Without Boundaries project could be for you.

“We offer full training and currently work in five countries, each with its own unique character. Our projects run in the Spring and Autumn, so there are plenty of opportunities for you to get involved.

“This is your chance to transform your life and the lives of countless others.”

Cricket Without Boundaries trips last two weeks and each project has a team of six to eight volunteers, with a mix of coaches and non-coaches, to ensure a good spread of skills.

The projects involve working with local schools and their children, delivering HIV and FGM awareness messages, training local people as coaches, umpires and scorers and acting as a representative of Cricket Without Boundaries within local communities.

To find out more visit www.cricketwithoutboundaries.com

Contributed by Cricket Without Boundaries

