Your news: New after school drama classes held in Burgess Hill

This January, Ariel is pleased to announce the opening of a new, after school drama class for four to seven year olds.

The classes will encourage young children to develop, grow and explore through performing arts and is open to all abilities.

The new class will take place on Fridays, at St Andrews Church Hall, Cants Lane, Burgess Hill. The sessions will be packed full of drama, games, music, movement and singing. Children will be able to express themselves, be creative, gain confidence and develop acting and teamwork skills. Drama classes provide a great opportunity for building life skills such as listening, public speaking, collaboration and creative thinking, and they provide a great environment for making new friends.

Free trials are now available, no experience is required and everyone is welcome to book call 01444 250407 or visit www.arielct.co.uk

Classes are £6 per session, registration commences at 4pm, and classes finish at 5pm.

West End performer, singing teacher and dancer Megan Ford, who is also the Principal of Ariel’s Steyning Academy, will head the classes.

Contributed by Ariel

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.