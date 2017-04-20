Your news: Plumpton Tennis Club Open Day - Sunday April 23

Plumpton Tennis Club will hold one of its popular annual open days on Sunday April 23.

Club chair Maria Roche told the Middy: “There will be free playing sessions all day with a special tennis tots session at 11am. This will be followed by cardio tennis at 12pm to help improve fitness levels - no tennis skills required.

“10 per cent off membership on the day. All levels of player welcome and lots of refreshments available to help recovery after your exertions on the court. Lots of fun taking on the ball machine. “Racquet Ray” from Intersport will be there with an array of tennis racquets to try out if you are thinking of buying a new racquet. We supply balls and racquets on the day.”

The open day will run from 11am to 4pm. The club is near the level crossing opposite the train station.

