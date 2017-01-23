Your news: Santa snapper spreads happiness

Hils Sharpe of Royal George Road, Burgess Hill, was delighted to have won Round Table’s ‘Snap Santa’ competition and quickly decided that the £100 Kids Stuff Toys voucher should be donated to local playgroups.

Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and District Round Table organised the competition during their Christmas collections; where they take Santa on his sleigh to meet communities in and around Burgess Hill.

Crispin Sykes presents the prize to winner Hilary Sharpe

Families were invited to post their pictures of Santa on Facebook with the winner would be chosen at random by Round Table. The £100 prize was kindly donated by Kids Stuff Toys in The Martlets, Burgess Hill.

Round Table Chairman, Crispin Sykes, delivered the prize on Saturday, where he learnt of the winner’s plan.

“Hilary was delighted to have won,” said Crispin, “She didn’t hesitate to tell me that she wanted to use the vouchers to buy toys for local playgroups.

“It’s such a wonderful gesture, Hilary really has carried the Spirit of Christmas into the New Year.”

Mrs Sharpe said “It was wonderful to see Santa this year. He doesn’t normally stop on Royal George Road as it’s a little busy.

“It was a real surprise, I’d been tracking him on the Round Table Santa Tracking App, saw him coming and took the opportunity to snap a photo as he paused on his journey. I had no idea I’d win.”

Crispin continued: “Our Christmas collections are without doubt our most high profile community event. It’s a Round Table tradition that stretches back more than 40 years in this area.

“It’s wonderful to see the children’s’ faces as they meet Santa. Of course, there’s the fundraising element too and all the money we raise goes to local charities, organisations and families that need support in our community.

“This year we raised over £3,000, which is a fantastic achievement. We’d like to thank the people of Burgess Hill and the surrounding areas for being so generous.”

Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and District Round Table is currently looking for new members. If you’re male, aged between 18 and 45, have a great sense of fun and a desire to help your local community, please email roundtable779@mail.com for more information.

Contributed by Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and District Round Table

