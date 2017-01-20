Your news: Scouts brave the chill for this year’s Frost Camp

Around 300 Scouts, Explorer Scouts and Guides and Leaders camped at Bentley Copses’ Frost Camp from January 13 to 15.

Scouts from 7th Burgess Hill joined Groups from across Surrey and Hampshire to enjoy a weekend of activities which included quad biking, Jacob’s ladder, crate stacking, zip wire, archery, air rifle shooting, climbing and abseiling, survival skills, laser tag but to name a few.

In the evening there was a campfire and disco.

Previous Frost Camps have seen many different weather conditions and this year was no exception. Starting with a white welcome on the Friday, below freezing temperatures saw a hard frost start on the Saturday morning opening up to a glorious sunny day, where Sunday saw a bit of rain. None of this spoilt the weekend.

Alex, 12, from Burgess Hill said: “I enjoyed the archery most and it is one of my favourite sports.”

Liam, 12, also from Burgess Hill said: “I liked the campfire as everyone got together.”

Carl, the centre manager at Bentley Copse said that it had been another great success, with the snow once again topping off the weekend for the children. All the children had gone home full of joy, though he was sorry to say the parents having lots of muddy clothes to wash.

Contributed by Surrey Scouts

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.