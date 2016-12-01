Your news: Stage stars show their support for hospice

In just over a year, Ariel Company Theatre students and tutors have raised an incredible £5,000 for Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

Joanne Smith, a community fundraiser for the hospice, visited Ariel’s Burgess Hill Academy to receive the cheque and to see the students in action during their dance, singing and acting classes.

The students, who attend Ariel’s drama academies across the county every Saturday, arranged a raft of fundraising events including Dance-A-Thons, Quizzes, Bake-Offs, Fancy Dress days and of course raising funds throughout the year at the many performances and shows that Ariel stages.

Academies Principal Nicci Hopson said: “Each of our academies strive to be part of the local community and I am so impressed with the way Ariel’s students, parents and staff have embraced fundraising for this worthwhile cause. I have visited Chestnut Tree House and seen the fantastic work they do at the hospice and in the community.”

Ariel offers free trials at all their drama academies for prospective students aged five to 19. There is no audition process and everyone is welcome. Places are currently available at Haywards Heath, Crawley and East Grinstead, and short waiting lists are in place at Burgess Hill and Steyning. Call 01444 250407 or visit http://www.arielct.co.uk/

Contributed by Ariel Company Theatre

