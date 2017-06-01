Your news: Tackling the mental illness taboo

A blogger from Haywards Heath has written a book about her experiences of living with mental illness.

Kirsty Frampton was diagnosed with depression in 2014, and with Bipolar type II just this year.

Having shared her story and received many positive reactions to it, she eventually to write a book on the subject, entitled Life of Mi.

Kirsty told the Middy: “My style of writing has always been honest but humorous, to discuss a serious topic in a light and engaging way, making it accessible to a wider range of people.

“The response I have had in the local area to my writing and campaigning has been incredible and I have come to learn that people in the local community have a real interest in ending mental health stigma and educating themselves.

“I believe that it is important to spread awareness of mental health issues and encourage the local community to discuss such issues openly, honestly and without embarrassment.”

By addressing the taboo, Kirsty hopes to encourage more openness, and make it easier for other people to build up their own support network.

“I started blogging about mental health back in 2014,” she said, “and it was something I got a really good response to.

“I toyed with the idea of writing a book, but it seemed it would always be a pipe dream.”

When Kirsty mentioned the idea to her boyfriend, he advised her to just go for it, prompting her to write Life of Mi.

The book recounts her own experiences of living with depression and bipolar disorder - including many years before her condition was diagnosed - the diagnosis itself, the recovery, and finally the day to day reality of living with a mental health problem.

“I’ve already had a couple of messages from people saying that they’ve read it and loved it,” said Kirsty.

“When I was originally diagnosed with depression, I was trying to tell people about it, and I was surprised at the number of people who said ‘I’ve been through it too’, or someone close to them had.

“I was surprised at how many people can relate to it, and want to understand.”

Despite this, Kirsty said, mental illness is still a taboo subject for many.

“A lot of people feel quite embarrassed about it, they’re scared people will think they’re crazy, or will avoid them at all costs.

“The more that you talk about it, the more people will open up about it.”

Life of Mi is available now as a paperback or on Kindle. Search for ‘Kirsty Frampton’ on Amazon.co.uk

You can also read Kirsty’s blog at: https://crazyladyramblings.wordpress.com/

