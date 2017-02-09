Your news: Teenage adventurer seeks supporters and sponsors

A teenager from Haywards Heath is planning the trip of a lifetime to Peru next year.

Paris Coleshill, 13, intends the four week trip to be a chance to become familiar with Peruvian culture, get involved in local farm life, and trek to the Inca ruin of Machu Picchu.

She told the Middy: “I have been given this amazing once in a lifetime opportunity to travel to Peru in the summer of 2018 when I will be 15, and help with farming and to build local communities, this is something I am very interested in doing.

“The latter part of the trip is to take on the challenge of walking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu.

“This trip is in conjunction with my school, Warden Park and Camp International. The trip is for four weeks and will enable me to learn more about Peruvian culture.

“I am currently looking for sponsorship and am asking if any businesses out there would be able to sponsor me, in return for me displaying their company logo on my T-shirt and also in photos etc which would then be positive advertising for their company.

“Also if any individuals are able to help me with a contribution or ideas they would be gratefully received.

“Due to my age I am unable to get a job, but have been doing lots of chores for friends and family to get some money but as the trip is more than four thousand pounds I am trying to find other ways as well.”

To support Paris, visit her Go Fund Me page at: https://www.gofundme.com/paris-to-peru

-

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.