Your news: Tribute paid to a tireless worker for Mid Sussex Older People’s Council

Mid Sussex Older People’s Council (MSOPC) would like to pay tribute to one of its founder members, Elisabeth Willett, who sadly passed away on Wednesday February 1.

MSOPC is a local charity that provides social and informational events and newsletters throughout the year for over 50s in Mid Sussex.

Elisabeth worked tirelessly for 11 years to promote the good work of MSOPC and was instrumental in seeing its progress and transfer from a small local voluntary organisation into an incorporated charity.

In addition to being secretary, trustee and director of MSOPC, and critical to many of its operations, Elisabeth was also a member of the Central Sussex Patients Forum, the U3A, the Twinning Association, the Burgess Hill Friendship Group and many other local groups.

For many years she was also a trustee of the CVS, and had her own professional group which she was a member of and still did work for.

Barbara Baldwin, Chairlady of the MSOPC said: “What Elisabeth loved doing most of all was talking to and helping older people. She was a dear friend.

“I have been speaking with Elisabeth’s family who are all just devastated by what has happened, as are we all.”

Elisabeth was looking forward to helping on the MSOPC stand at the Carers’ pampering day at Burgess Hill School for Girls on Wednesday February 8.

Burgess Hill Town Council had sent Elisabeth a voucher for a free pampering session only the day before she died to make her feel better after a fall, which everyone thought she was recovering from.

She was much loved and will be sorely missed by so many.

If you knew or remember Elisabeth through the MSOPC and would like to pay tribute, please phone 01444 242760 or e-mail development.msopc@gmail.com, or you can leave a comment and read more about Elisabeth’s work at http://www.msopc.org.uk/general/obituary-to-elizabeth-willett/

