Your news: Youth volunteers thank Porsche Centre staff for supporting auction

Members of Burgess Hill Youth staff team were warmly welcomed by Tiffany Wade at the Porsche Centre, the visit enabled them to personally express sincere thanks to the team there, for the generous gift they provided for the auction conducted by Steve Willis Training team on behalf of the club at their apprentice graduation evening.

Whilst there the opportunity was taken by the Burgess Hill Youth volunteers to pose and have their picture taken with a rather expensive Porsche 918 Spyder.

Tiffany Wade, Marketing Manager at Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex commented: “On 27th November we were delighted to support engineer training facility, Steve Willis Training Centres Limited, by supplying a Porsche for the Weekend in their charity fundraiser at the centres annual graduation ceremony.

“The money raised will go to the local Burgess Hill Youth group, which provides a range of activities for the town’s children.

“This is an incredibly important resource and we feel strongly about supporting our local community projects.”

Paul Myles club secretary commented that without the continued support of local companies, Steve Willis Training and the Porsche Centre Mid Sussex and also local Charitable organisations such as the Burgess Hill District Lions Club we could not continue to provide recreational opportunities for young people in our community.

Contributed by Burgess Hill District Lions

