Villagers ‘closing in’ on target to purchase Half Moon pub

Villagers hoping to purchase the Half Moon pub in Balcombe have been handed some good news as they close in on their target.

The Save the Half Moon Steering Group announced that by 12pm on Christmas Eve, £260,000 had been received from more than 200 investors.

The share offer was opened in the last week of November 2016 with each share priced at £1.

The minimum number of shares to become a member of the society is 250 and therefore costs £250.

The share offer was due to close on Christmas Eve but was then extended until midday today (Thursday, January 5).

Spokeswoman for the Save the Half Moon steering group Sara Hill-Dalton said: “We are close to our target, but we still need a little more to cover the purchase, associated legal costs, and funds for essential maintenance.

“In buying the pub, we need as much money as possible to ensure that it gets off to the best possible start. On Christmas Eve, we therefore extended the deadline to midday on Thursday 5th January 2017.

“This is the last possible date for a decision to be made, and the Balcombe Community Pub Limited (“BCPL”) Committee will meet that evening to decide whether or not we can sign the contract to purchase the pub. This decision will depend on having enough money in the bank on that day. The long term financial success of the pub depends on a sound financial footing. When we buy the pub, we want it to succeed.”

The steering group is urging residents to help them over the line.

For more information of how to get involved please visit www.savethehalfmoon.co.uk.

