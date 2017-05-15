Villagers push for Fairtrade accreditation

Two village residents are pushing to have Lindfield accredited as a ‘Fairtrade Village’.

Chris Lee and Peter Desmond – also members of All Saints Church – are hoping to obtain the title which would recognise Lindfield as a community which thinks globally as well as locally.

Support has been given by Lindfield Parish Council and the process of applying to the Fairtrade Foundation for accreditation has begun.

The Fairtrade mark means that producers of goods in developing countries are guaranteed a price to cover the costs of sustainable production. An additional premium is built into the price we pay which allows the producer communities to invest in local infrastructure such as education and health. Fairtrade also ensures safer and ethical working conditions.

Several shops and cafes in Lindfield are already selling a range of Fairtrade foodstuffs and a number of organisations are using Fairtrade goods.

Other nearby towns and villages also Fairtrade accredited include Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, and Horsham.

A stall is being organised at Lindfield Village Day on Saturday, June 3, when visitors will be able to sample a range of Fairtrade products.

Peter said: “Our everyday buying decisions can make a real difference to the lives of the poorest people in the world.”

More information is available from the Fairtrade Foundation website: www.fairtrade.org.uk.