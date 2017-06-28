Visit a garden and raise cash for charities

An annual charity event returns to Burgess Hill this Sunday (July 2).

Burgess Hill in Bloom (BHIB) has been running the event for more than 12 years and has raised thousands for charities.

Ten gardens are open this year to the public across the town, for an admission price.

All proceeds will go to St Peters and St James Hospice and Mid Downs Hospital Radio.

The event, which runs rom 1pm to 5.30pm on Sunday, is sponsored by Present Company in the Market Place Shopping Centre.

Gardens vary from an old victorian garden in Ferndale Road, an environmental garden in Barnside Avenue, a children’s secret garden in St Peters Road, a garden by a disabled group in Leylands Road and a children’s play area in Warelands – plus a new garden in Poveys Close, who will serve teas and old favourites in Cants Lane and Station Road.

These have been added to with a last minute ‘wild card’ – a white and green themed garden in Leylands Road.

Entry to the gardens will cost £4 per person and includes food. Children are free.

From 5.30pm, a gardner’s get together is being held in the garden of 62 Crescent Road, which will include food.

A grand raffle will also take place during the evening.

For more information please call Cathy Barnett, chairman of BHIB, on 01444 244617.

