Walkers raise thousands at memory walk for Sussex hospice

More than 500 people walked together in memory of lost loved ones raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The Star Walk, overseen by St Peter & St James’ Hospice, in Lewes, held the event at Wakehurst Place earlier this month to raise cash to support its operations.

Participants also saw the walk as an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died.

Kathy Brown, communications manager at the hospice, was pleased with the success of the event.

She says: “This is a special event to raise money but also give something back.

“A lot of people were giving in memory. It was lovely for all of those involved.”

Lanterns were lit at the half way mark. Picture: Christina Chelmick

Each person is sponsored for their stroll. The walk is expected to raise at least £40,000.

This cash will be poured back in to the hospice supporting the quality of care for those at the end of their life.

Miss Brown added: “At the half way point people had the opportunity to light a lantern. We ended up with a beautiful sea of lit lanterns which was very moving.

“The event was open to everyone but a lot of those who came had a personal link to the hospice.”

Picture: Christina Chelmick

Some patients spoke on stage sharing their thanks for the support.

The emotive event saw numerous comments across social media.

Writing on Facebook, Nicola Coughlin, says: “I was delighted to have taken part in this lovely evening with my family.

“My Mum was so well cared for at the hospice and the wonderful staff really helped us all to get through her last few months in the best way we could until she passed away peacefully there at the end of April.

“Wakehurst holds a lot of memories for us and it was lovely to be there to share such a wonderful event and at the same time raise funds for the Hospice.

“It was particularly poignant for us as it was the eve of what would have been my Mum’s 79th birthday. Thank you.”