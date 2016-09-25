War veteran shares stories of life as a PoW in Burma

Last week children at Albourne CE School had a visit from local war veteran, 97 year old Fergus Anckorn, who became a prisoner in Burma during the Second World War.

He shared some of his incredible story, whilst also showing a few magic tricks to amaze the children – the same tricks that he used to keep the Japanese guards distracted and entertained and to help his friends endure the horrors of the Burma railway - Angus was the youngest member of the magic circle at the age of 18, and is now the oldest!.

Listening to his experiences, the injuries and unbelievable events that he and his colleagues went through was an amazing opportunity for the children.

Comments from the pupils included:

‘It is quite frightening what he had been through – he had to do such dangerous things’

‘I can’t believe he’s been through so many injuries and survived them all.’

‘I liked the fact that he said the bad things were actually good things in the end’

We are very grateful to Fergus for giving up his time to come and speak at Albourne, and share his war memorabilia – what a privilege to meet him!

Contributed by Albourne CE School

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.