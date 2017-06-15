Warning over dangers of poor food hygiene

Caterers are being warned about the dangers of poor food hygiene and are being invited to a workshop to help ‘protect their reputations’.

West Sussex County Council Trading Standards, along with Horsham District Council Environmental Health, will be hosting an event teaching caters life-saving, legal responsibilities around food hygiene.

Topics will on the night include how to:

• Handle, prepare, cool and store food hygienically

• Understand the differences between food allergies, intolerances and food sensitivities

• Be aware of the common symptoms of an allergic reaction

• Identify the 14 named allergens that must be declared in food products

It will be run at Parkside, Horsham, on June 22 from 6pm until 9pm.

West Sussex Trading Standards Manager Peter Aston said: “The serious consequences of poor food hygiene and allergen control should not be underestimated.

“As well as damaging the reputation of the business, in worst cases, it can result in the death of a customer and the imprisonment of the owner.

“That’s why I strongly encourage caterers to come along and educate themselves.”

Cabinet Member for Stronger, Safer Communities Debbie Kennard added: “Good food hygiene is incredibly important.

“I hope caterers will come and make the most of this excellent opportunity to improve their knowledge on the subject.”

Catering staff of all levels, including managers and supervisors, are welcome to attend.

Places cost £35 + VAT and can be booked by contacting Trading Standards on 0330 2227669.

