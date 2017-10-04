Warninglid set to entertain hundreds at bonfire night

Residents’ of Warninglid are set to see hundreds of people attend their bonfire event on October 29.

The annual event aims to bring the community together for a procession followed by a fireworks display and bonfire.

Ed Hadfield, chairman of the Warninglid Residents’ Society, says people are excited for the event.

He said: “I am looking forward to the event. Every year it goes down very well with people in the village.

“The local pub organise the food for the community.

“In this day and age it is so important people come together and this is a brilliant event to do that.”

The chairman says they sometimes have a summer party aimed to bring people together, with smaller events and fundraisers also taking place too.

Mr Hadfield says: “Events like these are good as it helps build the community spirit.

“We are a small village and have a hall needing support throughout the year. Events like these help.

“Come and join us. The money people pay us goes straight back in to the community.”