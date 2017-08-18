Water restored to Burgess Hill residents

A burst water main in Burgess Hill has been fixed and water has returned to the houses affected, according to South East Water.

The burst water main in Keymer Road, Burgess Hill, next to Keymer Gardens affected 12 properties in the RH15 postcode.

Dog walkers attempt to cross a flooded path in Burgess Hill this morning. Picture: Eddie Howland

A statement on the South East Water website said: “Our team on site have now completed the repair to the water main and we are pleased to report that you should now have your water supply restored.

“However, if you are experiencing discolouration or cloudy water please do not worry as neither of these are harmful.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this incident might have caused you and thank you for your patience.”

The burst water main was first reported at 7.02am on Friday (August 18).

Some residents were without water this morning due to a burst water main. Picture: Eddie Howland

South East Water provided an update to say the water main was fixed at 5.39pm.