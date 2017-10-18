“We want to make it nice for everyone” – team’s litter pick

A number of councillors and dedicated volunteers in Haywards Heath took part in a #LoveParks litter pick in Clair Park, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, October 7, as part of Keep Britain Tidy.

The event is supported by Haywards Heath Town Council and Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC).

We love where we live and we want to make it nice for everyone. Councillor Sandy Ellis

The community police warden and MSDC park warden also took part in the event.

Councillor Sandy Ellis said: “We started it and it has got bigger and bigger and people ask if they can join in.

“We love where we live and we want to make it nice for everyone.

“We do it every couple of months – we will be in Santa hats on the next one!”