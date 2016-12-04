Weather for the week ahead across Sussex

Today (Sunday, December 4) will see a dry and mostly sunny day across the county with only small amounts of cloud at times.

There will be a brisk easterly wind at times that will make it feel cold, especially along the Sussex coast.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 8°C.

Tonight it will be clear and cold across Sussex with the breeze dropping, meaning there will be a frost.

Increasing amounts of mist, fog and low cloud will develop later in the night in some parts of Sussex, with a minimum temperature of -2°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, December 5), it will be mostly cloudy in places with mist and fog slowly lifting through the day before returning during the evening.

It will feel quite cold in many parts with a maximum temperature of 10°C.

The outlook for Tuesday (December 6 to Thursday, December 8) will see fog slowly lifting to leave a cloudy day for most parts of the county on Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, it will be rather cloudy and breezy with some rain at times but feeling much milder.

