Weather forecast: Fog warning issued

The Met Office has issued a warning for the South East and London about freezing fog causing problems on the roads on Monday morning.

A yellow fog warning was issued on Sunday on the Met Office website with the statement: “Areas of dense and freezing fog may lead to journeys taking longer than usual, with possible delays to air travel. Watch out, too, for slippery surfaces.”

Areas of fog were likely to start to form in places during Sunday evening but the Met Office says the main problems appear more likely later tonight and through the Monday morning rush hour.

The fog will be slow to clear during the morning. Otherwise it will be a dry but cold day, with variable cloud, and some bright or sunny spells in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 5C.

From Tuesday to Thursday there is set for more widespread and dense fog which may be slow to clear on Tuesday.

It will then be mostly dry but breezy, with some patchy frost and fog by night as the chilly temperatures are expected to last all week. Maximum temperatures will be 7C.

