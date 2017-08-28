WEATHER: Warm weather and showers for the week ahead

Sussex is set for a week of warm weather but not without a few showers.

Skies should be clear for the rest of today, according to the Met Office.

Tonight should be dry and reasonably warm, with light winds.

As the week goes on most places will be dry with warm sunny spells. but heavy showers are possible.

The Met Office expects temperatures could hit 28 degrees on Tuesday.

