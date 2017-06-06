Weather warning as strong winds batter Sussex

With several fallen trees creating problems across Sussex, the Met office is warning that the strong winds will continue for much of the day.

A yellow, be aware, warning has been issued by the Met Office now until 10pm this evening (Tuesday June 6).

Strong gusting winds hit the county last night and this morning and the warning says: “Strong to gale force west to north-westerly winds will affect many areas today.

“Gusts of 40 to 50mph are likely with isolated gusts close to 60mph possible over coasts, hills and locally inland where heavy showers occur.

“Expect some localised transport disruption with some trees perhaps uprooted. Large waves and spray will affect some coasts.”

The Chief Forecaster’s summary is: “The strongest winds will affect Wales, western and southern England initially before extending across the Midlands towards Lincolnshire and East Anglia this afternoon. Winds then moderating from the south-west this evening.”

Tomorrow (Wednesday June 7) will still see some strong winds but with plenty of sunshine pushing the temperature up a few degrees.

From Thursday the forecast is for more settled conditions with cloud, some sun, and possibly occasional light rain through the weekend.

However, there is a possibility the wind could pick up again on Saturday.