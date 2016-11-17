Weather warning for Sussex

A weather warning has been issued for strong gusts of winds across Sussex that could reach 70mph in isolated areas.

The Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning is for the rest of the afternoon.

The Met Office say: “A brief spell of very strong winds is expected as a line of heavy rain moves eastwards over the UK during Thursday afternoon.

“Whilst most places will miss the worst a few spots may see gusts in excess of 70mph.

“Please be aware of a very low likelihood of disruption, primarily to travel, from falling trees and debris.”