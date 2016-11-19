Weather warning issued for Sunday across Sussex

A weather warning has been issued for Sussex tomorrow (Sunday November 20) as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the county.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning says: “A vigorous area of low pressure is expected to move north-east across southern Britain on Sunday. This will be accompanied by a period of heavy rain and south-westerly gales.

“Gusts of 45-55mph could occur inland, particularly over Sussex and Kent, with gusts of 60-65mph possible in exposed south coastal locations.

“Please be aware of the risk of difficult driving conditions due to localised surface water flooding and possible debris from trees.”

The Chief Forecaster says: “20-30 mm of rain could fall within a 6-12 hour period. Although these amounts of rain are not unusual, when combined with gales some localised impacts are expected. Conditions are expected to improve from the south-west later on Sunday.”

The warning is currently in place from midnight tonight until 3pm tomorrow.