Wedding party reunite 60 years on

A couple who married in Ardingly in the 1950s celebrated their diamond wedding on Saturday.

Stewart Hett married Eve Jones in a Royal Naval wedding at St Peter’s Church, Ardingly, on July 30, 1957.

Stewart’s brother A I (Sandy) Hett was the best man and Eve’s bridesmaids were Nicola Jones, Sally Watson and Patricia Heald.

On Saturday April 22, Eve and Stewart celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with their full wedding party - Sandy, Nicola, Sally and Patricia were amongst much loved guests. The celebration was organised by their four children and nine grandchildren.

Stewart Hett was an officer aboard the frigate HMS Amethyst, which had a narrow escape during the Chinese Civil War, an event immortalised in the film ‘Yangtse Incident’.