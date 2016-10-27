What’s in today’s Mid Sussex Times: People save a pub from closure

People club together to buy their local and save it from closure. Residents in Balcombe banded together to buy the Half Moon pub after owners put it up for sale with an asking price of £385,000.

Also in today’s Mid Sussex Times: The government has given its support for a new runway at Heathrow Airport after years of discussion.

Don’t miss: Pupils tell the government that they are not ‘worth less’. Year 8 student Alice Coe believes it is ‘not fair’ that West Sussex schools receive less money than schools elsewhere in the country. Alice joined a number of students and headteachers on a visit to Downing Street last week.

