Where you can recycle your Christmas tree

Christmas tree recycling points have been set up by Mid Sussex District Council at various locations throughout the area.

A total of 25 temporary drop-off points have been sited in towns and villages across the district. The council says that residents with a green garden waste collection bin can put their tree directly into it, as long as the lid can still close firmly.

Sites will be open between Friday December 30 and Friday January 13 at the following locations: Ardingly Recreation Ground; John Pears Field, Ashurst Wood; Village Hall Car Park, Albourne;Recreation Ground car park, Bolney; Woodside Pavilion Car Park,Bolnore; Football Club, Burgess Hill; Cyprus Road Car Park, Burgess Hill; Humphreys Field, Copthorne;Haskins Garden Centre, Copthorne; Haven Sports Field, Crawley Down; Whitemans Green Recreation Ground, Cuckfield;

Dale Avenue Car Park, Hassocks;Beechurst car park, Haywards Heath; Franklyn Road car park, Haywards Heath; Recreation Ground car park, Horsted Keynes;Trinity Road car park, Hurstpierpoint; Lindfield Common; Rushfield Plant Centre, Poynings; Berrylands Farm recreation ground, Sayers Common; Scaynes Hill Common car park; Recreation Ground car park, Turners Hill; Finches Field car park, West Hoathly.