WHSmith evacuated after ‘smoke seen coming from ceiling’

WHSmith in Haywards Heath was evacuated and closed on Friday (July 14) after smoke was seen coming from the ceiling.

Fire crews were called to the shop in South Road just before 5pm, to ‘smoke issuing from the building’, according to a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

Fire crews were called to smoke issuing from the building. Picture: Eddie Howland

She said: “There was smoke coming from the electric junction box, on the ceiling.

“The power was isolated and the shop was evacuated. There was a water leak on the first floor which affected the electrics.

“The blaze was put out by 5.30pm.”

Two fire engines attended the incident.

Two fire engines attended the incident. Picture: Eddie Howland

