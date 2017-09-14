WI groups get together for tea party to mark century

On September 5, 1917, a small group of determined women met at Little Ote Hall in Wivelsfield, to pull together some of the first Women’s Institute groups in Britain to form the Sussex Federation.

Organisers included founders of the national movement, Josephine Godman from Little Ote Hall in Burgess Hill and Lady Denman from Balcombe.

An event was held at the same location on September 5, to mark a century.

Nearly a hundred women from WI groups across East and West Sussex gathered in the stunning grounds of Great Ote Hall for a reception and tea party.

Gill Nokes, chairman of East Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes, said: “I had really wanted us to celebrate the Sussex Federation centenary not only on the very day, but at the same location – the Godman family home.

“It is wonderful to see my vision become a reality and thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

