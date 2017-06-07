‘Wild’ fun in the woods for tots

This summer children can ‘go wild in the woods’ at a new Nature Tots group in Ardingly.

Tots aged three to five can go bug hunting, den building and explore the woodland in the group sessions, which will be held on Tuesdays from 10.30am to 12.30pm in Standgrove Woods.

The first session will be on Tuesday June 27.

“We encourage the children to try as much of the task as they can for themselves, and the accompanying adult’s role is to keep a watchful eye, but stand back and let them have a go,” said Paula, forest school leader, who will be running the sessions.

“It is such a pleasure to watch the tots learn by doing hands-on crafts and grow in confidence as the weeks go by – and parents are often amazed at how resourceful and capable their children can become.

“I’m always impressed by the can-do attitude of a new starter.”

Children must be accompanied by an adult and booking is essential.

For further information email pauladaluz@sussexwt.org.uk or call Sussex Wildlife Trust on 01273 492630.

