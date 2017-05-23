Wild Wood Festival at Wakehurst

Over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend Wakehurst will open Pearcelands Wood, a ‘magical ancient woodland’ for the Wild Wood festival.

Wakehurst is pulling out the stops to get children not only have a blast in the woods this Bank Holiday but also to learn the deeper message of valuing and caring for our woodlands.

Tony Sweeney, director of Wakehurst, said: “We aim to instill a love of nature in children while encouraging them to have an incredible amount of fun at the same time.

“It is also the perfect chance to show them how our ancient woodlands are managed and the importance of their conservation.

“A recent study has shown that children that play out in nature are far more likely to grow up loving the nature world and will go on to see the protection of their environment as a priority in late life – and that, we definitly want to encourage.”

Music and family activities will be on offer at the festival.

Tickets are £12.50 for adults and children under 16 are free.

For more information click here.

