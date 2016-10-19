Witness appeal after serious injuries sustained in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A281 near Woodmancote on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called at about 6.50pm after a van and a car, which were both travelling in the same direction, collided near to the junction with Blackstone Lane, police say.

The van driver, a 28-year-old man from Haywards Heath, as well as his passenger, a 25-year-old man from Hassocks, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the white Volkswagen Golf, a 36-year-old man from Hove, did not suffer any serious injuries, a spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed.

Sergeant Carl Knapp said: “We would like anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened immediately before the collision to get in touch.

“Witnesses can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Creed.”

