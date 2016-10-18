Witness appeal following head-on collision

Witnesses are being sought to a two-car, head-on collision in East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield, near Haywards Heath at 9.30am on Saturday, October 15.

Police say it involved a Peugeot 306, driven by a 24-year-old man from Haywards Heath, and a Mercedes-Benz A160, driven by a 54-year-old woman from Bolney.

Both sustained serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, for treatment.

Anyone who saw what happened or noticed either car being driven shortly before the crash is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 322 of 15/10.

In particular officers would like to speak to a cyclist who pulled the Peugeot driver from his crashed car and who spoke to paramedics at the scene.

