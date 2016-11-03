Woman and baby taken to hospital following collision

A woman and baby have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Haywards Heath last night (November 2).

Emergency services were called to the collision, which happened on Handcross Road, in Staplefield, Haywards Heath, just before 10pm.

The woman, believed to be in her twenties, and baby girl were both taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, by road ambulance, a spokesman from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed.

The woman was immobilised and had to be removed from the vehicle as a priority.

An air ambulance attended the scene, but was not required.

Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were also required at the scene.

The spokesman said another two patients needed checking at the scene, but were not taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said the woman was removed using HRE equipment and a heavy rescue vehicle was required.

Fire pumps were sent from Crawley, Horsham and Turners Hill.

The woman and baby girl’s injuries are unknown at this point.

Sussex Police have yet to comment on the collision.

