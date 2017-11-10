Woman threatened in village street

A woman was threatened when she was approached by a stranger in a street in Lindfield yesterday afternoon.

Police say that the woman was walking along Barncroft Drive, Lindfield, between 4.45pm and 5.30pm yesterday when she was grabbed by a white bearded man in his late 40s or early 50s.

The man made verbal threats to her but ran off after a group of about 15 teenagers walked into Barncroft Drive.

Police say the woman was not physically injured.

A spokesman said: “The investigation into this incident is at an early stage and the exact motive has not been established.

“Police are making enquiries in the area and would like to hear from anyone who was in the immediate area at the time, even if you don’t think you saw anything useful.

“In particular, were you amongst a group of teenagers in Barncroft Drive or nearby?

“Please contact the police online or by calling 101, calling serial 1093 of 09/11.”