Woman who died in Swan Walk car park fall named

A woman who died after falling from Swan Walk car park in Horsham has been named by police.

Emma Jane Ambler, 41, of Gilligan Close, Horsham, died following the incident at the Albion Way car park at 7.10am on Monday (October 17), officers said.

Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

