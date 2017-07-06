Work on historic windmill gains prestigious award

An historic windmill in Hassocks has won a major award in the prestigious 2017 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

A record number of Awards were presented at the 2017 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards by the President of the Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL.

The windmill before the work

There were 26 Awards and 16 Highly Commended projects announced this year, recognising many fine examples of conservation, preservation and rejuvenation projects across the two counties of East and West Sussex and the city of Brighton & Hove.

Over the past 19 years Sussex Heritage Trust has presented over 350 Awards and the Awards scheme is now established as the most prestigious architectural and conservation awards programme in Sussex.

2017 winners included Jack Mill House in Hassocks (Featherstone Young) in the Small Scale Residential category.

The Grade II* listed Jack Mill, one of the Jack and Jill pair, had fallen into disrepair and was restored along with the redevelopment of the adjoining granary and 1960s Mill House.

The Peake at Cumnor House Sussex in Haywards Heath

The judges said: “An outstanding design and execution on all fronts to make a very inspiring pair of houses, securing this historic site for generations to come.”

A Highly Commended project was The Peake at Cumnor House Sussex in Haywards Heath, a new science block for the school.

The judges said: “An inspired piece of work with some nice design touches which no doubt enables a great learning experience for the children.”

Chairman, Dr John Godfrey DL, who announced the Awards at the 19th annual lunch, said: “While some projects have been highly visible and well-known, others might have attracted less attention without the establishment of the Awards scheme, which the Trust now runs every year.”

“We are delighted with the response to this year’s Awards scheme, reflected in the large number of excellent entries received, and the judges’ comments confirm the high quality of much of the construction and conservation work now going on across Sussex.”