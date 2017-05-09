You can be part of our first #TrustedNewsDay

This newspaper along with local titles across the UK will hold an interactive #TrustedNewsDay on Friday as part of our campaign to Fight Fake News.

We invite you to be part of it.

The day will give you the opportunity to quiz our editorial team including the editor about how we take decisions about stories both in our newspaper and on our website.

Through Facebook Live you will be able to join our morning conference at 10.30am. That’s when we plan the stories that we are covering in print and on-line.

And we will be asking your views on how you want us to report the general election. Should we stick to purely local issues? Do you want us to examine national policies? And how do we get the balance right?

In the build-up to Friday’s #TrustedNewsDay we will be posting videos on Facebook and our websites with short interviews with many of our journalists.

They will be talking about their jobs and why delivering honest journalism is the reason they entered the profession.

You can join us on Friday through this newspaper’s website or its Facebook page - or ask us a question on Twitter.

Fighting Fake News has seen hundreds of local papers highlight their highly-trusted credentials through features, news stories, infographics and videos.

The campaign, which launched a week ago and will continue to run up to and through Local Newspaper Week (May 15-21), has prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to comment on the dangers of fake news on social media and the importance of a free press.

LNW will see the public invited to vote for their favourite local newspaper campaign from a showcase of 28 powerful Making a Difference campaigns with the winner announced at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards on May 19.