Your chance to help out with a local good cause

Local charities will be holding stalls and talking about the opportunities they offer at the Mid Sussex Volunteer Fair on Saturday 22nd October, 10am – 1pm at Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill.

The fair has been organised by Horsham and Mid Sussex Voluntary Action (HAMSVA), a local charity which aims to support not-for-profit organisations by helping them promote and fill volunteering opportunities.

Many local charities and community groups simply could not function without the help and dedication of people who give up precious time to offer their skills and experience.

But volunteering is not just about giving, it’s also about gaining. Young people and people of working age find that volunteering improves their career prospects – it builds confidence, improves social and communication skills, provides valuable work experience, references for future employment and generally improves CVs.

Older people and those who have reached retirement appreciate that volunteering brings an opportunity to carry on using their skills in a positive and useful way as well as remaining mentally healthy and socially active.

We have asked some local volunteers to tell us about their experience.

Volunteers from Mid Sussex Children and Family Centres said this: “Volunteering for a few hours each week may not seem a lot to give in the short term, but in the long term it all adds up. It made a world of difference to me in so many ways, least of all it got me out of the house,” “Being with the family centre has certainly helped me get my sparkle back!” “It is nice being surrounded by positivity,” “It has been a really worthwhile thing to do - it helps make you feel human,” “It’s a good feeling not to be seen as ‘just a Mum’.”

If you can’t make it to the Fair then contact HAMSVA by emailing volunteercentre@hamsva.org.uk or phone 01444 258102 and find out about the many ways that you can get involved in volunteering in your community.

Also don’t forget to look in the Middy to read our volunteering column advertising new opportunities!

Contributed by Horsham and Mid Sussex Voluntary Action

