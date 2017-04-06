LETTER: Anyone for pigeon pie?

I reached into our newspaper rack and pulled out a Mid Sussex Times from 20 years ago.

We must have kept it because it contained a letter I had written, complaining about the pigeon droppings beneath the bridge at Haywards Heath station.

But no. This was a current copy of the Middy. The letter wasn’t mine, although 20 years on, the complaint was exactly the same. In the intervening years, men and women have learned how to do many clever things, but we still haven’t cracked the problem of the pigeon poo under Hayward Heath railway bridge.

Last week, Richard Haynes offered to supply a ladder for a DIY job, if another correspondent brought his toolbox. I could bring lunch. Maybe ... pigeon pie?

PS. We eventually moved to Hassocks, where the pigeons seem to be toilet trained.

Stuart Dew

Woodsland Road, Hassocks

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.