LETTER: Call for runners to support cause

Can I please request that any local runners who have been fortunate enough to receive a confirmed place in this year’s London Marathon make the most of the experience by signing up as a volunteer runner for charity Meningitis Now.

By doing so you’ll be helping the thousands of people who have been, and continue to be, affected by this devastating disease.

In return, we can offer one of the best support packages available, including a free personalised vest or T-shirt, training and dietary advice and fundraising support.

Please get in touch if you’d like to help or find out more on 01453 769028. Thank you.

Emily Millington

Events Manager, Meningitis Now, Stroud

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.