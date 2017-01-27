LETTER: Closing stroke unit is wrong

I was treated for a stroke at Haywards Heath Hospital around 2008 and was in the hospital for a little over three weeks.

The treatment I received was absolutely excellent and included very professional physiotherapy to get all limbs operational again.

I agree absolutely with Mr Brummell that plans to close the unit are ill-considered and totally wrong. For anybody suffering from a stroke fast action and immediate treatment is essential and getting to Brighton Hospital from this area is extremely difficult and at best slow.

Also for people visiting recovering patients it is a nightmare with parking facilities totally inadequate at the hospital and very limited and expensive in the area of the hospital.

Neil Pringle

Spithurst Road, Barcombe

